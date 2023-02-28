Christian F. Nunes makes several good points in her Pantagraph piece (“Women must keep fighting reality gap," Feb. 7). Of course she jumps on “anti-choice activists” among others.
I kept looking for a statement like, “Women should be able to hire abortionists to kill their unborn babies without any hassling or interference.” I was not surprised to find no such honest language. Words like “baby” and “kill” are never used by her side. One can lie effectively by omission of reality and honesty about life and death issues. She and others are very good at that. Careful readers notice those things.
Boosting choice without a mention of the death that every abortion ends in falls into the category of missing information if not misinformation, one of the bombs, along with lies and conspiracy theories vividly depicted in the not-very-funny cartoon accompanying Nunes’ article.
Thomas W. Shilgalis, Lisle