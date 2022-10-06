LETTER: Missed but never forgotten

I am looking forward to the upcoming homecoming weekend festivities for it will give me the opportunity to say thank you to one of my former teachers, Dr. Mark E. Swerdlik, upon his retirement from the School Psychology Program at ISU.

For over four decades, I have known Mark, not only as an instructor, but as an eventual colleague, mentor, and friend. He’s the type of teacher who will be missed but never forgotten, having received accolades for his work at both the state and national levels.

Being accepted into the School Psychology Program in 1978 as a former teacher of students with severe/profound disabilities, I was a risk to say the least. Yet Mark was there to help sort out different schools of thought while always reminding us to keep the students' interest at heart. I was unaware at the time that the nuggets that Mark taught us as we learned behavioral consultation skills as part of our school psychology training would eventually be used when I became a school administer, husband, father, and grandfather.

As a superintendent, when I first met with the entire teaching staff, I would always end my comments with the question of all the teachers those present had had throughout their lives, who do they remember? Usually it was two groups: the good ones who made a difference and the bad, yet numerous others never even left a memory. I would then challenge them to go be a memory first, and then figure out what kind of memory you want to be. Dr. Swerdlik taught me to make a difference. Like I said, missed, but never forgotten.

Have you written to a former teacher that made a difference in your life? I bet they would like to hear from you, too.

Greg Robinson, Urbandale