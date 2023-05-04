I am a visitor from a nearby state and happened across the Pantagraph on April 28. It’s poetic to see on page A11, the opinion page, the article “against misinformation,” yet to the left is the letter from Sergeant Mike about the “same” AR-15 he was issued in the Army in 1968.

His reference is far from accurate as the issued AR-15 had “full automatic” as a selectable category usage switch on the left side of the “tool.” The tool that most anyone who can legally acquire to defend themselves and loved ones around them does not have a functioning “automatic” position available to them. It’s a shame that the media is so willing to print this known misleading information.