It’s starting to look like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will both meet their demise at about the same time.

Trump’s criminal trials will be well underway by next spring; Putin’s army will be in full retreat as Ukraine drives out the Russian invader. In one of history’s supreme coincidences, justice might come for these two partners simultaneously. Trump tried to overthrow his own country. Putin tried to destroy Russia’s much smaller neighbor, Ukraine. Each failed spectacularly.

Although they have done incalculable damage, they have also unintentionally helped the world. Trump’s flagrant violations and nonstop lies have actually strengthened democracy. Strong voter turnouts crushed efforts to restrict American rights in state after state. Americans don’t like it when someone tries to take away their freedoms.

Meanwhile, Putin’s miscalculation in Ukraine has resulted in unprecedented NATO unity. Putin had expected the NATO countries to cave under his threats. They didn’t. Putin’s army, which had been regarded as the second most powerful in the world, has turned out to be weak and corrupt. Both Trump and Putin have gotten results opposite of what they set out to do. For each of them, a reckoning seems to be imminent.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden works on behalf of all Americans. He and the Democrats are protecting women from drastic and dangerous GOP abortion laws. Under Biden, the U.S. has added 13 million jobs -- a record. The infrastructure law is bringing roads, bridges, tunnels, broadband and climate mitigation. Manufacturing is back. Veterans are receiving the care they deserve. Inflation is down, supply chains are humming again. Biden deserves much credit for the renewal of NATO and the return of respect for America globally.

Trump and Putin didn't intend these benefits, but they are happening. Misbehavior resulted in blessings. Will Trump and Putin also share consequences next spring?

Larry Gaylord, Normal