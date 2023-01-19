LETTER: Media ruining country's democracy

The new year 2023 has come out with very much political antagonism. It will get much worse. The Republicans in Congress struggled to elect a speaker. And many classified documents were scattered around President Biden's private property, which is terribly unlawful.

Of course, we see the double standard, or hypocrisy, from the left liberal media trying to spin this as not important as it was with Trump. There are so many high-profile liberal media embedded with the far-left Democrat party that it is disgusting. Many complain about Fox News for the right, but AP and Reuters an NBC News and CBS News and ABC News are very much with the high-profile Democrat party.

Now it has come upon the FBI that they have a cover up with these classified documents to hide or shield President Biden. America is at a far tipping point, and I fear it is gone beyond return to the former days of true liberty and freedom.

There are so many bureaucrats and evil enemies in our government, it is not a democracy. Even so much that the fairness of the balloting and polling places has been corrupted. So many of the Democrats are scheming for power. And the liberal media is locked in with them.

Media of all sorts in this country are ruining our fair democracy. Journalists have become opinion pushers in an unjust manner to corrode the minds of citizens. Plus, some social media is sanctioned by the FBI to sell their stories. Social media has become the mainstream rapid distribution of opinion.

We should be very fearful that our government has taken action to control the opinions of the people who use social media. I can only solicit that we pray for America and when judgment comes our soul is ready for God.

Leon Kaeb, Bloomington