LETTER: McFarland's work earns respect

I have been an attorney for over 30 years and I met Amy McFarland when she was in private practice. We argued many cases against each other, and while we both advocated in the best interests of our clients, we were professional, dedicated and appreciated each other’s respect for the judicial system.

Both of us were court-certified mediators, which are required in cases involving contested proceedings in divorce and family law matters. Mediators do not make decisions, but assist parties in coming to an amicable resolution on parenting issues.

We both were also court-certified Guardian Ad Litems (GAL), positions also used in domestic cases. We have both worked on the GAL committee for the required educational training to be certified.

Since Amy McFarland was appointed as an Associate Judge in 2016, I have appeared in many cases in front of her. She has continued to prove her legal knowledge and respect for all parties. She is prepared, patient and explains the basis for her decisions.

Judge McFarland’s reputation and expertise have been recognized by the State of Illinois as an instructor at the Illinois Judicial College. Judge McFarland has been appointed to preside over the McLean County’s Mental Health Recovery Court; and is also the presiding judge over the Family Law Division in McLean County.

Judge McFarland earned the respect of attorneys, received a 90% approval rating from the Illinois State Bar Association and has been “recommended” to become a Circuit Judge. Her opponent was “not recommended” after receiving only a 54% approval rating.

Judge McFarland is my choice for Circuit Judge and I hope that you will join me in voting for her.

Alice F. Smalley, Normal

