LETTER: McFarland thorough, ethical, proficient

I am writing this letter in support of Judge Amy McFarland. I have known Amy McFarland for over 20 years. We first met when we worked at the McLean County Public Defenders Office. Thereafter, we were legal colleagues until I was appointed to the Bench in 2008.

For three years I was assigned to the Family Division and Amy appeared in front of me on a regular basis. I was able to observe her advocacy first hand. Not only was she an outstanding attorney, she also served as a mediator, guardian-ad-litem, and parenting coordinator. In whatever her capacity Amy was always thorough, ethical and proficient in her work.

When Amy was appointed to the bench in 2016, I knew she would be an exceptional jurist. In less than one year Amy became the presiding judge of the Family Division, and has worked tirelessly to ensure that the court was more efficient, competent and accessible.

Amy’s abilities have also been recognized statewide and nationally. Since her appointment she has served on the Supreme Court’s COVID-19 task force, the National Center for State Courts Task Force (examining mental health in family courts) and the Illinois Judges Association Board.

Additionally, Amy was instrumental in developing our GAL program that certifies attorneys throughout the State of Illinois, was asked to teach at the Illinois Judicial College, and has been appointed to preside over McLean County’s Mental Health “Recovery Court.”

It is no wonder that Amy is the only candidate for this office that has been recommended by over 90% of the members of Illinois State Bar Association that responded to their poll. Her opponent was “not recommended” and only 54% found that he was qualified to serve in this position. Please join me in supporting Judge Amy McFarland.

LeeAnn Hill, Lexington

