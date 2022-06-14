LETTER: McFarland the choice, case closed

In the seventh game of the World Series, the manager ideally has the most experienced starting pitcher.

The voters have a similar choice for the most experienced judge in Judge Amy McFarland as per her six-year career as a presiding judge.

Fourteen former judges have endorsed Amy. She received an over 90% rating from the Illinois Bar Association. Her opponent’s rating is 54% and not recommended.

Sounds like a common sense no-brainer vote to me. In other words, “case closed.”

Don’t continue to let the State’s Attorney office be an expected conduit for a judgeship. We need a sense of balance for our elected judges.

John “Bill” Hicks, Normal

