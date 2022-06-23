LETTER: McFarland the best candidate

I support Judge Amy McFarland's candidacy for circuit judge.
In selecting a lawyer or a judge, we ordinarily rely on the experience of the candidates and the value that the candidate and her experience demonstrate. Judge McFarland serves in the courtroom and brings many years of courtroom practice in criminal and civil courtrooms to her understanding of what it means to be fair, impartial and compassionate to litigants during significant crises in their lives. That experience along with her experience as an associate judge distinguishes her.
In addition, Judge McFarland knows how litigation inflicts trauma in families involved in litigation. The most vulnerable victims of trauma are the children. Judge McFarland is devoted to practices and policies which serve to minimize the trauma of children in the courtroom. Her experience and values are important reasons for my vote for her in the upcoming Republican primary. I hope you will join me in electing the best candidate for Circuit Judge, Judge Amy McFarland.
Charles G. Reynard, Normal