LETTER: McFarland qualified to serve

Please vote for Judge Amy McFarland for Circuit Judge in the Republican primary.

Judge McFarland is the most experienced candidate. She has more than 20 years of varied legal and trial experience. She has served with distinction as an Associate Judge since her appointment by the Circuit Judges in 2016, causing her to be named presiding judge of the Family Court division, one of the most difficult divisions of the court.

Her accomplishments have also been recognized by the Illinois Supreme Court, which has assigned her to teach family law to all judges in Illinois and to the COVID-19 operations Task Force.

The people who are in the best position to assess Judge McFarland's judicial abilities are the attorneys who appear before her and the judges who served with her. Over 90% of the attorneys who practice before Judge McFarland ranked her as "recommended" in the Illinois State Bar Association Judicial Advisory Poll. The recommended ranking was based on the attorneys' experience with Judge McFarland's integrity, impartiality, legal ability, temperament, court management, health, and sensitivity. Judge McFarland's opponent received a ranking of "not recommended." At least 13 retired circuit judges endorse Judge McFarland for her fairness, honesty, knowledge, competence, and experience.

Circuit judges play a very important role in our lives. Please vote for Judge McFarland - the candidate who has proven she is qualified to serve us well.

Catherine A. Pratt, Bloomington

