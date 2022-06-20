LETTER: McFarland qualified for judge post

Vote for Amy McFarland for circuit judge in the Republican primary on June 28. Judge McFarland is more qualified by all measures. She practiced law for 20 years. In 2016, she was appointed as an Associate Circuit Judge by the judges of the circuit's five counties.

Sitting judges cannot endorse judicial candidates. However, 14 retired Circuit Judges have endorsed Judge McFarland.

The Illinois State Bar Association conducts a poll of the Circuit's attorneys to measure qualifications of judicial candidates. It is non-partisan and taken quite seriously by the attorneys. To be deemed "recommended" requires a 60% rating by those voting. McFarland received a 92% rating. Her opponent received a 54% rating, thus, not "recommended."

Judicial elections should not be popularity contests. They should be based on qualifications.

Vote for Judge Amy McFarland.

Guy C. Fraker, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0