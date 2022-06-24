LETTER: McFarland qualified for circuit court

I am voting for Amy McFarland to be our next circuit judge. I’ve known her for many years as a public defender, general practitioner owning her own firm, and as an associate judge. I’ve also known her as a parent who is quite engaged in our community.

It is significant to note she is the presiding judge in the family division, a role traditionally held by a circuit judge. In 2020, her role was expanded to preside over recovery court where she addresses participants’ mental health concerns. Attorneys in the 11th Judicial Circuit found her qualified and recommended to be a circuit judge. Fourteen, yes, 14 retired judges have recommended Judge McFarland and I agree with their decision. Join me in voting for Amy McFarland for our next circuit judge.