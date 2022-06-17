LETTER: McFarland know for good character

As the primary election for the circuit court judge nears, I feel led to share some important information with our community.

A judge’s role is to uphold the law. Laws that are put in place by both Republicans and Democrats. Associate judges, such as Judge Amy McFarland, are appointed by other judges. Meanwhile, a circuit court judge requires the vote of the community to be put into office. And a vote requires a political party. The irony is, when you face a judge in the court room you want them to be honest, have integrity, remain impartial, possess legal ability, maintain an even temperament, manage the court with professionalism and treat every situation with sensitivity. You don’t need a Republican or a Democrat judge, the law is already the law.

As you think about the characteristics you would want in a judge, know that Judge Amy McFarland outranked her opponent in all of these areas in a recent poll conducted by the Illinois State Bar Association. In fact, Judge Amy’s opponent was simply listed as “not recommended” in the same poll. Character matters. We need judges with good character, and Judge Amy is known for her genuine, impartial, kind, firm and fair temperament both on and off the bench.

Furthermore, know that Judge Amy McFarland currently serves as the Presiding Judge in the family division, which is a position typically entrusted to a circuit judge. Since Judge McFarland’s colleagues are already trusting her with some circuit court duties, it is no surprise that 14 retired judges are endorsing Judge McFarland in this election. She has done the job. She is doing the job.

Simply put, our community needs Judge Amy McFarland to be our next circuit court judge.

Kristy Funk, Normal

