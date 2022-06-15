LETTER: McFarland is \more qualified choice

I have known for years both candidates in the Republican primary for the circuit judgeship in the 11th Circuit. I strongly believe of the two, Judge Amy McFarland is the more qualified choice for the judgeship. She possesses more clearly the attributes of being fair, impartial, objective and paying close attention to the facts of cases while heeding relevant laws. Each of these attributes is critical to being an effective circuit judge.

Judge Paul Lawrence, whose retirement created the vacancy on the circuit, also strongly supports Judge McFarland as do fourteen other retired judges from the circuit. And the results of a recent Bar poll show a much higher percentage of those responding feel Judge McFarland is more qualified for the position than her opponent.

The judges of the 11th Circuit reflected their trust and confidence in Amy when they chose her from a pool of applicants to be an associate judge. More recently, they reflected that trust and confidence again when they chose her to preside over the family division, which is a leadership role typically entrusted to a circuit judge.

Please join me in voting for Judge McFarland, because judicial experience matters, and she is the more qualified candidate to be a circuit judge.

Bob Bradley, Bloomington

