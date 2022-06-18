LETTER: McFarland is fair, compassionate

I’m voting for Amy McFarland for Circuit Judge. As a mental health counselor, I’ve been privy to how she runs her courtroom. As the presiding judge of the family division and the Recovery Court, she refers people in need to mental health and counseling services. She is fair, compassionate yet firm.

Amy is on a statewide task force and national committee to create recommendations on family law reform. She’s taught family law, has been a guardian ad litem, a mediator, and created a training program for family court mediators. Amy began her career as a public defender, practiced law in estate and tax planning and family law. She still finds the time to volunteer within the community.

Amy McFarland is the real deal. She is rated qualified and recommended by the Illinois Bar Association. Her opponent is not. She’s endorsed by 14 former judges. Please vote for Amy on or before June 28.

Cheryl Gaines, Normal

