 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: McFarland is fair, compassionate

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

I’m voting for Amy McFarland for Circuit Judge. As a mental health counselor, I’ve been privy to how she runs her courtroom. As the presiding judge of the family division and the Recovery Court, she refers people in need to mental health and counseling services. She is fair, compassionate yet firm.

Amy is on a statewide task force and national committee to create recommendations on family law reform. She’s taught family law, has been a guardian ad litem, a mediator, and created a training program for family court mediators. Amy began her career as a public defender, practiced law in estate and tax planning and family law. She still finds the time to volunteer within the community.

Amy McFarland is the real deal. She is rated qualified and recommended by the Illinois Bar Association. Her opponent is not. She’s endorsed by 14 former judges. Please vote for Amy on or before June 28.

Cheryl Gaines, Normal

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News