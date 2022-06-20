LETTER: McFarland has experience, integrity

On the Republican primary ballot there are two choices for Circuit Judge of the 11th Judicial Court. My choice for circuit judge is Associate Judge Amy McFarland. Judge Amy is prepared and qualified to move from her associate judge position to the circuit judge position she is pursuing. Fourteen retired judges, many of whom have worked with her in her capacity as an associate judge and private attorney, have endorsed her. Attorneys in the 11th Judicial Circuit found Judge Amy to be qualified and recommended with a rating of 90%. Her opponent received a 54% rating.