LETTER: McFarland has courtroom experience

I am asking my friends of Woodford County and the 11th Judicial Circuit to vote for Judge Amy McFarland for Circuit Judge in this month's Republican primary election.

Judge McFarland is an Associate Judge, having been appointed to this position in 2016 by the Circuit Judges of the 11th Circuit. She currently serves as the Presiding Judge of the Family Court in McLean County, a position traditionally held by a Circuit Judge. Before taking the bench Judge McFarland was a highly respected family law attorney and mediator and lecturer.

She now is training judges from across Illinois on family law issues at Judicial Education Conferences. She was also appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to the Illinois COVID-19 Operations Task Force and is on a national committee to make bold recommendations for family law reforms.

I have known her opponent’s family for many years. I worked with his father, uncle, and grandfather. Her opponent is an excellent attorney and person. What differentiates the two candidates is courtroom experience. Judge McFarland’s entire career has been in the courtroom either advocating for her clients or presiding over family matters. Her opponent does not have that experience.

Judge McFarland is a known quantity as a judge. In the recent bar poll 90% of the attorneys who practice before her ranked her as qualified. She has demonstrated that she has the judicial temperament and the respect of the bar and her colleagues.

That is why I am voting for Amy McFarland for Circuit Judge. I urge you to do the same.

Early voting has begun. Find out more about Judge Amy McFarland at judgeamy.org.

John Huschen, Normal

