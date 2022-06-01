LETTER: McFarland has been exemplary

I retired from the Illinois State Police in 2007, graduated from law school in 2010, then returned to the Bloomington/Normal area to take a position with the Mclean County State’s Attorney’s Office. I left the State’s Attorney’s Office in 2016 but still practice law in Mclean County.

During my career, I have had the pleasure of working alongside the current Mclean County State’s Attorney, Don Knapp, and his father, who is a retired Illinois State University Police Captain. I have nothing derogatory to say about Mr. Knapp or his potential to become a competent judge.

Since her 2016 appointment to the bench, Judge McFarland has proven to be an exemplary judge. She is the presiding judge of the Family Division and Recovery Court. Among many other activities, Judge McFarland serves on the Illinois Courts COVID-19 Operations Task Force and is the acting Co-Chair of the Illinois Judicial College’s Guardian ad Litem Education Committee. I have witnessed her preside fairly and insightfully over extremely contentious divorce cases. In the past six years, Judge McFarland has acquired the experience and expertise we should expect of a Circuit Judge. Please join me in supporting Judge Amy McFarland for Circuit Judge.