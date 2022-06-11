LETTER: McFarland for circuit court judge

I am pleased to write a letter of support for Amy McFarland in her election to become Circuit Judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit. Amy and I both attended and completed conflict resolution and divorce mediation training and received our certificates in September 2006.

I have known Amy McFarland since then as a private attomey and also after she was appointed to the bench as an Associate Judge in 2016.

Not only is she the go-to family law judge in Mclean County, she is the presiding judge of the Family Division. She also seryes on a Supreme Court Task Force and has been instrumental in creating the Mclean County's Mental Health "Recovery Court." She is a hard-working judge.

It is no accident Amy McFarland was the only candidate "recommended" by over 90% of the members of the Illinois State Bar Association in their recent poll. Her opponent was "not recommended" and received low scores throughout the eight categories listed in that poll.

Judge Amy McFarland would be a welcome addition to the 11 Judicial Circuit as a Circuit Judge.

Daniel M. Harrod, Eureka

