LETTER: McFarland deserves your vote

Voters will soon decide who the next Circuit Judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit will.be. Most don’t know the candidates well, if at all. I urge you to listen to those who do -- the lawyers and retired judges who know them both. They overwhelmingly support Judge Amy McFarland to be elected to that position.

As Chief Judge of the 11th Circuit, I appointed Judge McFarland to be the Presiding Judge of the family division, perhaps the most difficult division to oversee. She has done an outstanding job as Presiding Judge - navigating the division through the pandemic, leading the development and implementation of the E-Filing process, and teaching lawyers and other judges about the substance and procedures of various areas of law. All the while, attending to her own full docket of cases.

I am proud of Amy McFarland. She is everything you expect, and deserve, in a Judge. Lawyers and litigants are comfortable appearing in front of her. She renders fair, sound, and expeditious opinions in her cases. She is the epitome of a good judge.

Please join me in voting for Amy McFarland to become the next Circuit Judge in the 11th Circuit. She deserves your vote.

Kevin Fitzgerald, Bloomington

