LETTER: McFarland clearly the right choice

There are two candidates in the upcoming Republican primary election on June 28 for the 11th Circuit Judge.

Current presiding family law division Judge Amy McFarland received a 90% score in the recent judicial advisory poll of attorneys administered by the Illinois State Bar Association and was recommended for the 11th Circuit Court Judiciary position.

Her opponent that has no judicial experience only scored 54% on the same poll, and according to the ISBA, poll rules was deemed “not recommended” by his own peer group.

Only Judge Amy McFarland is endorsed by 14retired judges.

It is very clear that the current presiding family law division Judge Amy McFarland should be your choice for the 11th Circuit Court.

Peter Pontius, Bloomington

