LETTER: McFarland better qualified candidate

In this election, Judge Amy emerges as the better qualified on many levels most notably of which are (1) All 14 retired judges of the circuit court support Judge McFarland. None has endorsed the candidacy of her opponent. The unasked question “Why do none of the past judges endorse her opponent’s candidacy?” speaks volumes. (2) Judge Amy has distinguished herself as an associate circuit court judge and serves as presiding judge in its family division. Her opponent wants to bypass the “important lessons to be learned” that an associate judgeship would provide and asks voters instead to elect him directly as circuit judge — with virtually no related, judicial experience! (3) The Illinois Bar Association’s judicial advisory poll (tinyurl.com/45833bw6) determined Judge McFarland to be both qualified and recommended for circuit judge. Her opponent was rated as not qualified for the position. He was also not recommended for election.