LETTER: McFarland best person for the job

I have known Judge McFarland for at least 15 years. Before being appointed to the bench, she served as an attorney in the community diligently advocating the interests of her clients. She also has previous experience mediating disputes between adverse parties.

Since 2016, Judge McFarland has represented the public as an associate judge with compassion, humility, and common sense. She has the patience and temperament to serve as a circuit judge and is the most qualified candidate available on the ballot.

The support from previous members of the judiciary for Judge McFarland is overwhelming. The justices whom she has formerly worked with describe her as possessing the necessary experience and decision-making skills for the vacancy. On June 28, you can use your vote to elect the best person for the job. Cast your vote for Judge Amy McFarland.

Valerie Uihlein, Bloomington

