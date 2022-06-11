LETTER: McFarland best person for the job

I support Judge Amy McFarland for circuit court judge.

Judge McFarland was appointed to the bench as an associate judge in 2016. She is currently the presiding judge of the family division, a role normally assigned to a circuit judge.

Judicial, local trial court, experience counts and should be the deciding factor in this election. Many writers urge support for Judge McFarland’s opponent, Don Knapp, because he will be hard on criminals and promote law and order. However, this is not the proper role for a judge. A judge must be an impartial trier of fact and should not bring an agenda to the bench.

Knapp is currently the McLean County State’s Attorney. His stance of being hard on crime seems better suited to his current position where he is charged with promoting law and order. His record to date demonstrates his willingness to pursue, screen and prepare cases to bring criminals to justice. Judge McFarland’s record to date demonstrates that she has the necessary temperament, experience and expertise to serve as circuit judge. 90.74% of attorneys responding to a judicial advisory poll found that she meets the requirements of the office and 14 retired judges endorsed her for office. They recognize the value of her experience.

Judge McFarland is clearly the best person for the job and I urge you to vote for her.

Hannah Eisner, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0