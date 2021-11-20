LETTER: McConnell not doing right by seniors

Health Care for Members of Congress

Do you know anywhere on this earth where servants are entitled to greater benefits than their masters? Consider our members of Congress. Most of them recognize that they are elected officials to serve the citizens that they represent.

Of course, Congressional members are entitled to vision, dental and hearing-aid benefits. Some of the staff are required to pay as much as 20% of the costs, however, Mitch McConnell as a member of the executive branch has full coverage. So why is he so vehemently opposed to some coverage for the senior citizens that he represents? His argument that this spending bill will create unnecessary inflationary pressure doesn’t satisfy me.

Consider the largest pieces of legislation that recent Presidents have signed into law; President Obama lifted up those struggling without health care protection, Donald Trump promoted our richest citizens with the understanding that some would trickle down. Let’s allow President Biden the opportunity to lift up senior citizens.

Servants are not entitled to greater benefits that their masters and if Mitch McConnell is really concerned with inflationary pressure, let’s demand that he surrender his dental, vision and hearing-aid benefits.

Roger Hellman, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0