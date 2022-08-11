 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Maybe Trump understands now

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

In response to an FBI search, Donald Trump wrote, in part: “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

Perhaps, maybe, possibly, now Donald Trump may have an understanding of how distressing it was for those who respect the rule of law and who believe in the peaceful transfer of power to watch our beloved houses of Congress under siege, raided and occupied on Jan. 6, 2021?

Nancy Boden, Bloomington

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News