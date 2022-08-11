LETTER: Maybe Trump understands now

In response to an FBI search, Donald Trump wrote, in part: “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

Perhaps, maybe, possibly, now Donald Trump may have an understanding of how distressing it was for those who respect the rule of law and who believe in the peaceful transfer of power to watch our beloved houses of Congress under siege, raided and occupied on Jan. 6, 2021?