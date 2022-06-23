LETTER: Maybe CAT should reconsider Texas

It is disheartening to read the policies adopted this week in the platform of the Republican Party of Texas.

The condemnation of the LGBTQ+ community found throughout their 33-page document is sending a message of discrimination. Caterpillar will move their headquarters from Illinois to Texas so I was curious what is Caterpillar's Code of Conduct, Values in Actions statement. I wonder whether there are concerns for their employees and families who will move.

I found this from Caterpillar: "We build and maintain a productive, motivated workforce by treating all employees fairly and equitably. We respect and recognize the contributions of employees as well as other stakeholders. We will select and place employees on the basis of their qualifications for the work to be performed, considering accommodations as appropriate and needed – without regard to race, religion, national origin, color, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age and/or physical or mental disability. We support and obey laws that prohibit discrimination everywhere we do business."

Perhaps Caterpillar should consider if Texas is the right state for them.

Julie Knutson, Bloomington

