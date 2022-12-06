LETTER: Mask up for seniors' health

Last week my husband and I experienced a "back to normal " situation as we walked into a medical facility. There was no mask wearing by staff or patients to protect the many seniors and health challenged patients.

We were put at risk in a health care environment. It made us do some research.

Nearly 9 out of 10 of the 300 daily deaths from COVID are happening to those 65 and older. This is the highest rate for seniors since the pandemic began. This age group is only 16% of the population but is experiencing 90% of the COVID deaths each day. That is 1,890 senior deaths per week or almost 100,000 this year.

COVID is predicted to be the third-highest cause of death in America this winter next to heart disease and cancer. The national acceptance of these daily deaths for seniors from COVID is worrisome. Everyone wants to get back to normalcy but it is happening at the expense of our older population.

What can we all do about this loss of life? Get an updated COVID -19 and flu vaccine to protect all members of your family. Wear your mask if you are a healthcare provider or are going to a medical office where vulnerable seniors will be next to you. Caring for each other in this way may just save a life. Please take time to think of others. They might be someone's grandparent.

Julie Knutson, Bloomington