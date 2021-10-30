LETTER: Mask mandates must be stopped

A firefighter recently denied a religious exemption from the vaccine man-date, said this is the hill on which he will die. He said their family complied with the mask mandates, but this is where he draws the line; he will not get the vaccine. He had made the decision months ago, but when it came down to the wire, would he give up a very nice career just because he didn’t want to get vaccinated? He did.

Many across America are doing the same. This situation reminds me of Venezuela where Maduro came in and replaced all the high-paid professionals with his cronies. They didn’t know what they were doing, and the country fell apart.

Pilots at SouthWest airlines quit their jobs rather than get the vaccine. Why? It might have been because in May and June three British Airways pilots died unexpectedly, the youngest being in his thirties. Some think it was from the vaccines.

The aforementioned firefighter had nineteen others in his group try to fight the man-dates. The ones granted religious exemptions and allowed to stay on, are not allowed to be in contact with the public. They are put on driving duty, etc. He thinks they will be laid off in the future because they “can’t perform their duties.”

Almost 2,000 government employees in Washington state, and thousands of healthcare workers nationwide, have refused to comply with the man-dates, and lost their jobs.

Me, to our government officials, “Stop the mandates.”

Lauretta Marigny, O'Fallon

