LETTER: Marking National Religious Freedom Day

Each year, the president declares Jan. 16 to be Religious Freedom Day, and calls upon Americans to “observe this day through appropriate events and activities in homes, schools, and places of worship.” The day is the anniversary of the passage, in 1786, of the Virginia Statute of Religious Freedom.

History affirms the earliest settlers came to this country for religious freedom; some came from lands where worship was determined by the rulers. This influenced the First Constitutional Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

So few words with vast meaning: We the people are protected from “government” imposing any one form of religious worship. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if, on National Religious Freedom Day, each one would realize and self-search within to be the best they can be, and share with others and attend a church of their choice. Then, pray that there will always be a National Religious Freedom Day. The Woman’s Christian Temperance Union welcomes women and men to join us in this effort.

Loreta Jent, Education Dir.

National Woman’s Christian Temperance Union

Normal WCTU, Pres.

