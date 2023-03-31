I would like to acknowledge the dedication of all the volunteers and organizers that created Community Players 100 years ago on March 6, 1923.

The original president, Carl Vrooman, said he foresaw a future including a new performing arts organization that would grow and flourish in the Bloomington-Normal community. It has, and it’s lasting effect on this community and all the volunteers, performers, and audience members who return year after year.

Members from Community Players have started other theatrical programs in other venues throughout the area. Some of these include Playcrafters, Heartland Theatre Company, different groups of the Illinois Consortium, and the Coalescence Theater Project.

Thank you, President Vrooman, The Women's Club, and the four women who appeared in the production of "Overtones" that night, Winifred Kate James, Grace Kessler Green, Edith Elliot Kuhn, and Lucy Park Williams.

Thank you for starting an organization that has endured for over 100 years.

Thank you to the current cast and staff getting ready to open "Cinderella."

Thank you to all of the audiences and volunteers over the years.

Thank you, Bloomington-Normal, for repeatedly embracing the performing arts in this community.

Kathy Parrish,

Past President, Board of Governors,

Bloomington, Illinois