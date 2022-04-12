LETTER: Mark bicentennial of Grant's birth

In May 1861, Ulysses Grant was working as a clerk at his father’s leather goods store in Galena. When President Lincoln called for volunteers, Grant signed up. Within less than a year, he had become known nationwide as “Unconditional Surrender” Grant for his stunning victories at Fort Henry and Fort Donelson, Tennessee.

Two years later, he was Lieutenant General in command of all American armies--the first officer since George Washington to achieve that rank. Grant’s meteoric rise is without parallel. His military skill saved the Union, destroyed slavery, and changed the arc of history.

Grant’s presidency saw the passage of the 15th Amendment guaranteeing voting rights for African Americans. He deployed federal troops to crush the Ku Klux Klan. He appointed Ely Parker, the first Native American to head the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The first National Park, Yellowstone, was established.

After his presidency, Grant wrote his memoirs despite excruciating pain from throat cancer. He died three days after completing the book, now regarded as a masterpiece of American literature. 1.5 million people lined the streets of New York for his funeral.

Frederick Douglass said, “Grant was a man too broad for prejudice, too humane to despise the humblest, too great to be small at any point. In him the African American found a protector, the Indian a friend, a vanquished foe a brother, an imperiled nation a savior.”

April 27, 2022, will mark 200 years since Grant’s birth. This man of Illinois deserves our nation's deepest gratitude. He defeated a bloody insurrection against our country. He believed in democracy, equality, and the Constitution.

His kindness was remarkable. Mark Twain said it well: “He was a very great man, and superlatively good.” Grant’s friend William T. Sherman declared, “It will be a thousand years before his character is fully appreciated.”

Larry Gaylord, Normal

