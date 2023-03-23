I have known Mark Adams for a short while as a financial coach. In that time, I'm glad to say we have become friends outside of the profession. He is one that is supportive and encouraging. He believes in the community which he serves and wants the best for everyone. He does not believe in leaving anyone behind just because of a mistake or flaw. He is one who will go the extra mile not only for a friend but for a complete stranger.

When Mark stated to me that he was running for the board of Unit 5, I immediately told him congratulations for one and two, that I will support him. Although I cannot vote for him (living in District 87), I am and will do whatever it takes to let the community know that they are getting a great guy. One with family values and the heart for the community as a whole.

I don't usually endorse candidates at all. But I felt compelled in doing so for Mark. I'm thankful that we have met and became friends through a business experience. I can only hope that the community sees what I see in this great man of God.

Michael Dabney, Bloomington