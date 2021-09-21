LETTER: Mare right choice, get vaccinated

We now know a lot about COVID. We know that it has killed more than 630,000 people in the U.S. -- about four times the population of McLean County. We know it can kill people no matter how much they mocked the virus, such as conservative talk show host Phil Valentine.

We know that the virus spreads through the air, but some things dramatically slow or stop the spread: vaccinations and masks. The Center for Disease Control has stated that all eligible people should get vaccinated and wear masks. Unfortunately, many have chosen to rebuff these directives, and COVID’s spread is mostly from these people, who claim it is their “personal choice.”

I hope and pray that not a single person dies from COVID ever again.

Unfortunately, that’s unlikely. Some Americans who are alive right now will, within a few months, die of COVID. Some of them will die right here in McLean County. That's the tragic reality we have.

So out of those, I hope that every single person who has to die of COVID is an adult who has flouted the CDC directives. Then at least their death would have been their own personal choice.

But the fact is the deaths won’t be limited only to that population. Children will get sick and die. Vulnerable people will die even after taking all the right precautions. That is not any of their “choice.”

These victims are going to be killed by those who know all about the risks but say taking precautions is their choice. Legally, that is true. But should killing children and vulnerable people be your choice?

Please make the right choice and get vaccinated. Now is the time. And wear a mask. Do these, and we’ll soon have life return back to normal.

R. Philip Grizzard, Normal

