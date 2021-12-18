LETTER: Many bear blame in bill's delay

Many bear blame in bill’s delay

Last month I read a Pantagraph opinion article written by Mike Matejka discussing the recent infrastructure bill passed into law. He laments that the bill took too long to pass and points fingers at certain Republican lawmakers opposed to it.

I agree that it was a long time in coming to fruition, but many bear the blame. Back in the beginning of the Trump administration infrastructure was a focus, but Trump wanted to include border security enhancement as part of any package. The Democrat lawmakers would not support it. Instead, the Congressional Democrats spent their time attempting to impeach and remove Trump from office based on a bogus claim that he conspired with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential election. After the Dems took control of the House in the midterm elections of 2018 not much got done in Washington, D.C. due to the focus on the Trump-Russia collusion thing.

Earlier this year, Biden and the Democrats had an opportunity to jump start an infrastructure game plan, but instead proposed a monstrous package that included something called ‘human infrastructure.’ After the Senate Republicans and some common sense Democrats restructured the bill to focus on actual infrastructure items, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 passed easily in the Senate on August 10. It was then sent to the House for final passage. Instead of acting on it promptly, the House Democrats held up the vote on this important legislation attempting to tie it into yet another unrelated several trillion dollar monstrosity social policy package named the Build Back Better Act. Finally a bi-partisan effort to separate the two prevailed, and the infrastructure bill was passed last month.

Going forward, hopefully the Democrat lawmakers in Washington have learned a lesson, and will stay focused on the matter at hand.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington

Faith can bring

salvation

So, 2021 is winding down and soon the New Year 2022, hopefully without too much craziness.

I’m not the only one who thinks things in this world is totally out of control. Mostly due to the world’s human residents, and not really climate change or political malfeasance or alien invasions. Most everyone is experiencing malaise of pandemic exhaustion and political overload not unlike a blown megawatt fuse.

Can things be different? Can humans change?

Due to fallen creation, humans are tainted with sin and transgressions by ancestral first parents. Sin and brokenness are the default error code embedded into our spiritual DNA which cannot be solved or healed be human power or scientific cure.

Yet, the merciful kindness and immeasurable love of God, as our creator, for his fallen creation, a perfect baby was born to Jewish parents in Bethlehem that cold starry night more than 2,000 years ago. He was Yeshua, Jesus the Christ, as a baby born to a virgin, while darkness prevailed over the Judean hills, just as the ancient prophet Isaiah predicted.

No human goodness or works of virtuous deeds can save our souls. The seed of sin is in the heart and mind of all people. This explains why the world is on a mad course toward delusion and division and destruction.

But faith in Jesus alone by his grace, a person is saved, and the heart is changed. This Christmas will you truly remember Jesus as the babe of Bethlehem for salvation of fallen creation. Science cannot cure the sinful heart. Your salvation in Jesus the Christ yields a reconciled heart for God.

What might 2022 be like? With ceaseless hope, Jesus as the baby from Bethlehem offers peace on earth and goodwill to all people. Amen.

Leon Kaeb, Bloomington

Reagan isn’t providing answers

I find that most of Michael Reagan’s articles don’t make sense, or other articles need more investigating before he puts them in print. Now he has written an article on Dr. Fauci. It was insulting and rude. It was awful what he wrote.

Here is another article that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Dr. Fauci has given the public all the information he has, to keep the public safe. He’s done a great job. He can’t wave a magic wand, or take it all away.

Well, Mr. Reagan what would you do different? I don’t think you have a good answer to that. It’s time for you to take a vacation and reflect on what you write next time.

Shirley Folz, Bloomington

Mother Nature fires warning shot

December 15 was an overlooked exclamation point in the winter heat wave sweeping the country, shattering temperature records, and leaving rack, ruin, and death in its wake. The Twin Cities temperature reached about 65, or 27 degrees above the 38 degree average.

“Mild weather?” Let’s time shift those 27 extra degrees to the Ides of July’s 85 degree average. The temperature is then 112. Add summer humidity and the heat index score will run into the 130s. That’s the “high danger zone” in the National Weather Service’s heat index chart. String several similar days together, a likely summer outcome, and we have a killer heat wave.

What have Illinois officials done to prepare for this inevitability? Nothing. When ISU students, Bernie Sanders supporters, and Illinois People’s Action members implored the city councils to prepare for such an event, we were turned down. When we requested McLean County Emergency Medical Services to review its heat stroke protocol – the same kind of protocol that played a role in countless deaths in the Chicago (1995), Paris (2003), and Moscow (2010) heat waves – we were rebuffed. Apparently, the physiology of Central Illinoisans is qualitatively different from big city humans.

At least McLean EMS engaged us in dialogue which beats the governor’s office. There, two certified-delivery letters, four emails, and a message left in a call box (after a 35-minute wait) were all met with frosty silence. Hundreds to over a thousand unnecessary deaths in a heat wave? Meh.

On December 15, Mother Nature sent an emergency call to our officials. Most likely, no one picked up the phone. Illinois leaders are too busy doing what leaders do everywhere: driving into the future by looking through the rearview mirror.

Passengers: fasten seatbelts; brace for impact – expect no rescue.

William Rau, Bloomington

