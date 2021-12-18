LETTER: Many bear blame in bill's delay

Last month I read a Pantagraph opinion article written by Mike Matejka discussing the recent infrastructure bill passed into law. He laments that the bill took too long to pass and points fingers at certain Republican lawmakers opposed to it.

I agree that it was a long time in coming to fruition, but many bear the blame. Back in the beginning of the Trump administration infrastructure was a focus, but Trump wanted to include border security enhancement as part of any package. The Democrat lawmakers would not support it. Instead, the Congressional Democrats spent their time attempting to impeach and remove Trump from office based on a bogus claim that he conspired with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential election. After the Dems took control of the House in the midterm elections of 2018 not much got done in Washington, D.C. due to the focus on the Trump-Russia collusion thing.

Earlier this year, Biden and the Democrats had an opportunity to jump start an infrastructure game plan, but instead proposed a monstrous package that included something called ‘human infrastructure.’ After the Senate Republicans and some common sense Democrats restructured the bill to focus on actual infrastructure items, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 passed easily in the Senate on August 10. It was then sent to the House for final passage. Instead of acting on it promptly, the House Democrats held up the vote on this important legislation attempting to tie it into yet another unrelated several trillion dollar monstrosity social policy package named the Build Back Better Act. Finally a bi-partisan effort to separate the two prevailed, and the infrastructure bill was passed last month.

Going forward, hopefully the Democrat lawmakers in Washington have learned a lesson, and will stay focused on the matter at hand.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0