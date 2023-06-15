“Oh the folly of man, to think to control the world’s climate he can.” Once there were great glaciers upon the land when now many people live and tall buildings stand.

The glaciers came and went, without man’s input or concert. The dinosaurs had a vast domain now only a few fossils and bones of them remain. So it was and so it will be in the world’s ever changing history, if on this planet man wishes to survive and live. He must adapt to what it will give and or it is the earth and evolution that will decide the forms of life and where they will reside.