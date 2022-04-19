LETTER: Mandate companies provide spare parts

As cars became an everyday part of American life, auto repair shops followed suit and carved out their own place to fill a repair and maintenance needs. We have seen this play out similarly with smartphones. As they became ubiquitous we needed repair professionals to make smartphone repair a part of our economy.

However, with every new Apple product release I am reminded that my business is deeply affected by the choices of a single company. Only a few months ago, Apple would switch off an iPhone’s face ID when someone did a simple screen repair that was not done at the Apple genius bar. Apple has since rolled back on that policy. They have even taken the step to make Apple genuine parts available for purchase so that more repairs can be done by businesses like mine and not just the Apple store. It’s a nice gesture but repair professionals like myself find ourselves in a precarious position with Apple because we are all too aware that the Apple repair ecosystem is contingent on the goodwill of the company and is never to be taken for granted.