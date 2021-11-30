LETTER: Man is responsible to God

Today God is asking "Adam where are you?"

God holds man responsible for what is going on in our society. God created man first so where is the man?

There are two trials going on where violence has taken over society. It all starts with the position of the man. Since man was created it starts with the man and their priority in our society.

In the Garden of Eden, Adam was hiding from the presence of God after sinning. God gave Adam a job to cultivate the Garden of Eden.

God expects man to maximize whatever He has given him. Provision and protection was Adam's responsibility to the Garden of Eden. God has the final authority in the man's life.

The culture in our society is not in the right order; God, family and church. Jesus is the way, the truth and the life.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

