LETTER: Making things turn out all right.

This year candidates will have numerous occasions to solicit our vote, and we must utilize these moments to demand they take a principled stance on ending the triple scourge of 2022 America: income inequality, opportunity inequality, and power inequality; propped up by the Jim Crow Era policies impacting us at each level of government and our economy: the filibuster, gerrymandering, right-to-work, and privatization of the public sector.

These policies were designed to prevent all working people -but particularly Black, brown, immigrant, and indigenous people - from living full lives guaranteed under the Constitution, and we must demand legislators take tangible steps to dismantle them to secure the democracy working people need to lift ourselves up.

In November, all Illinoisians must elect to remand right-to-work (for less) to history books by voting yes on the Workers Rights Amendment, affirming workers’ right to unionize their workplace; it has popular bipartisan support.

We must organize our families and colleagues on three choices this year: yes to candidates who commit to ending Jim Crow holdovers that keep Americans structurally inequitable; yes on the workers rights amendment; and yes to empathy and restraint when confronted with symptoms of a culture war devised to keep us fighting each other instead of those who benefit from keeping us overworked, underpaid, unhealthy, and unrepresented.

In his welcome to Honorable Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Mayor Mwilambwe noted when we "take a principled stance, things will turn out alright.” Only when we relegate these anti-democratic practices to the past will we seat a government that fully represents the majority of us instead of the minority donor class, who rely on keeping working people misinformed and distracted so as to retain their power.

We end American kleptocracy by ending 21st Century Jim Crow. This is our how things turn out all right.

Adam Heenan, President

Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly

