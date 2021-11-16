LETTER: Make water safe in Bloomington-Normal

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has released water quality data on 50,000 water utilities, including Bloomington-Normal, at: https://www.ewg.org/tapwater/. EWG starts with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) water data and then uses scientific research to set contamination safety limits. Scientists choose limits with cut points set at a one-in-a-million lifetime risk of cancer. When the EWG applies such cut points to Bloomington-Normal water, they generate these results:

Contaminant Times (X) Above Safe Limit

Bloomington Normal

Arsenic 113X 2,275X

Chromium-6 99X 147X

Haloacetic Acids 477X 161X

Nitrate 18X ----

Perflurooctanic Acid 1,429X ----

Radium ---- 20X

Unfortunately EPA administrators often choose legal contamination limits that are much higher than those recommended by their own scientists. As a result, legal is not safe; it is much higher than safe.

Why? In large part because Congress gutted the Safe Water Act in 1996 thus making it nearly impossible for the EPA to implement either new or updated legal contamination limits, especially scientifically defensible ones. For example nitrate’s legal standard, 10 ppm (parts per million) was set in 1962. It should be reset below 1 ppm, more than 90% lower than EPA’s still-in-effect 1962 standard. As nitrate rises above 1 ppm, current research reveals increasing risk of colorectal and thyroid cancer and increasing risks to developing fetuses: spina bifida, oral cleft defects, limb deficiencies, spontaneous abortions, and fetal deaths. Ditto for arsenic (stomach cancer, liver damage), chromium-6 (the “Erin Brockovich” carcinogen), and the other X-rated contaminants, especially “forever chemicals,” such as perflurooctanic acid.

City officials: please use some funds from the bipartisan infrastructure deal to make our drinking water safer. And adopt a tiered water-rate structure for residential customers to also make water affordable for limited-income families. When we cut off water, people tumble into squalor and despair.

Let’s achieve safer and affordable drinking water.

William Rau, Bloomington

