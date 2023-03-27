Oh, don’t we wish the Unit 5 tax referendum was just about the children. But this is really about responsible governance. The district is asking residents to increase the education fund tax rate to 3.6 from 2.72 per one hundred of assessed value, a 32% increase that will surpass every surrounding district save one.

This core increase is hidden in the overall tax discussion because building bonds from 15 years ago will finally be paid off. The Unit 5 board wants to capture permanently tax revenue that was originally temporary. The issue was democratically decided last November when the residents voted against this large increase.

Were this met with resolve to work harder for the community and the children served, perhaps the board might have found a more reasonable increase to settle on. Perhaps they would have made additional cuts to administrative staffing or planned for future consolidation of facilities. Or perhaps they would have reviewed optional curriculum or services for pruning, preserving and promoting essential academics and activities, in an effort to reduce the structural deficit created by compounding factors, years in the making. Perhaps they would have done the work they were elected to do.

Instead, in a cynical campaign held during an off-cycle election, the Unit 5 board made no additional effort to control costs and reduce the tax assessment previously defeated. A mere six months later, the board refuses the will of the voters and is demanding that residents pay exactly what they command or they will punish the children.

I do not belittle the difficulty in balancing quality of education versus the community’s ability to support that endeavor. I would simply argue that the community asked this board to do better. It did not. Vote no again. Make the Unit 5 board do the work.

Thomas Carey, Hudson