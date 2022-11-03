LETTER: Make mental health a priority

CONTACT INFORMATION

First Name

Adeline Brent, Bloomington

Last Name

Address 4 White Cliff Ct

City

Zip Code 61705

Daytime Phone (309) 336-9708

LETTER

Type Your Letter The mental health of athletes needs to be more openly discussed. The CDC defines mental health as “our emotional, psychological, and social well-being.” Mental health is something that everyone deals with, but athletes experience a stigma and have to deal with it on a more intense level.

When athletes feel like they can’t work through their mental struggles, many end up quitting. When I was younger, I was a competitive gymnast. I loved it, but as I got older I started to experience more anxiety during practices and meets. This anxiety hindered my ability to perform and develop as a gymnast. Eventually, I quit because the anxiety became too much and bled into other aspects of my life.

Upon reflection, I truly believe that if I had felt like I could have talked to someone about my anxiety I would’ve been able to continue my career in gymnastics. In sports there is a stigma around athletes experiencing mental health issues, they feel as if they are struggling mentally, that makes them weak. However, it’s the opposite. The struggle with mental health doesn’t make you weak, it’s not speaking up or seeking help that will eventually weaken you.

One side effect of struggling with poor mental health is that it will negatively impact an athlete’s ability to perform. An athlete’s mental health is just as important as their physical health. An example of this is Simone Biles who withdrew from the Olympics because she was, “not in the right ‘headspace’ to continue because she was afraid of injuring herself.”

Sports programs and coaches need to make mental health a priority. Mental health needs to be more important because it is something that everyone has to prioritize in order to succeed.

Adeline Brent, Bloomington