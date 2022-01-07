LETTER: Make billionaires pay their share

According to U.S. News, Jeff Bezos’ net worth is “around $203 billion.” That is equivalent to a stack of $100 bills more than a mile high. Bezos’ income is more than $1.6 million per year.

From 2008 through 2018 Bezos paid an average of 1.1% of his total wealth in federal taxes. The argument that his investments created jobs for lots of people is irrelevant. If he had paid more taxes the federal government could have used the additional revenue to create even more jobs. It could have hired affordable, competent and yet well-paid child care workers. (The federal government actually did that during World War Two).

But instead, a very wealthy man kept his pile while millions of hard-working American families struggled to find affordable child care.

Jeff Bezos is an extremely wealthy man. I would wager that his federal tax rate is lower than that of any Pantagraph reader. The fact of the matter is that Bezos can and should pay more. President Biden is on the right track when he proposes changes to tax rates that would result in a fair tax for the rich.

Gary Davis, Lincoln

