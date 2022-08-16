LETTER: Make America safe again

The violent pro-gun culture of extremist Republicans, greedy gun and ammo manufacturers, the corrupt NRA and others believing “might makes right” has armed America with 400,000,000 firearms. Their mantra proclaims guns prevent crime and good guys with guns stop bad guys with guns. But over the last 20 years, gun deaths and injuries have skyrocketed. So what’s their real agenda other than making obscene amounts of blood money as hundreds of thousands are brutally slaughtered and wounded?

In 2020 and 2021, they previewed what their goals could be when armed groups and individuals in open carry states menaced protests, polling places, governmental offices, election headquarters, libraries and homes of politicians, poll workers, healthcare personnel, school staff and board members. Openly carrying an AR-15 he was too young to own, Kyle Rittenhouse, an avid Trump supporter, attended a protest against police violence and shot three men, injuring one and killing two. He told Wisconsin jurors he used his weapon because he felt threatened, so they found him not guilty.

During Trump’s 1/6/21 insurrection, white nationalist’s militias stockpiled and carried guns and ammo attempting to overturn Biden’s election by viciously attacking our Capitol. Crimes against minorities have tripled nationwide, many committed using assault weapons while horrifying school shootings kill and wound scores of students and staff. Insurrectionists from red states with few firearms regulations advocate nullification of federal laws, recession, even civil war and gun trafficking domestic terrorists are destabilizing blue state cities, and so gun worshiping politicians can claim gun laws are ineffective.

Fascist thugs are plotting to infiltrate all levels of government, and then use intimidation; gun violence and chaos during future elections to seize power like evil dictators have done throughout history. It’s essential to counter this threat to our freedom by electing those who value democracy and will limit gun violence making America safe again.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington