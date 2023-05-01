The Pantagraph has run stories recently on the debt ceiling and broader budget negotiations happening in Washington, D.C. We all learned the House of Representatives passed a bill on April 26 that would cut investments intended to fight climate pollution. These investments were part of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). I urge you to write to your members of Congress and ask them to maintain these investments.

The IRA contains emissions reduction incentives that will increase Illinois’ wind power business, already strong but with room to grow, and our solar installations, which have even more room to grow. There are incentives for electric vehicles that would help Normal’s own Rivian factory and the Lion bus factory in Channahon. The IRA will fund research in carbon capture and storage, which will be needed for hard-to-decarbonize industries. Illinois has some of the best geology in the USA for underground storage of CO2, and a facility successfully demonstrating the technology in Decatur. The IRA also has incentives to help farmers improve the health of their soil. Much of the above requires site preparation, providing additional demand for Caterpillar earthmovers.