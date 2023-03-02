I encourage you to vote for Cathy Lust, an experienced educational professional, for District 87 Board.

A District 87 school psychologist for many years, Cathy has a hands-on understanding of the challenges facing our students, families, educators and school administrators. As a District 87 special education administrator, I appreciated Cathy’s dedication and her ability to identify and address student needs both academic and social-emotional-behavioral. She was always available to students, families and staff.

Cathy successfully led/worked with teams of educators to develop/implement individualized and grade-level intervention plans to improve students’ academic performance and social-emotional functioning. With a doctorate in educational administration, Cathy is a systems-thinker, understanding that making progress and solving problems demand a continuous assessment/review of the functioning and coordination of all parts of the system. Cathy’s ability to gather/use data is a strength she will bring to decision-making.

Cathy will bring a respectful attitude, ability to listen, and follow-through to the board. Her knowledge of resources/supports and ability to form partnerships with agencies/other community entities will be beneficial. Cathy serves on the Marcfirst Human Rights Committee and volunteers at Miller Park Zoo. Cathy also brings a personal and parental perspective since both she and her two children graduated from Bloomington High School.

The past few years have been incredibly challenging for our youth/families. Recent research reveals a decline in academic scores and that too many of our youth are dealing with anxiety and depression. Cathy is committed to ensuring that essential supports and resources are available to all students and she understands the importance of recruiting and retaining highly qualified, caring educational professionals.

I urge you to vote for Cathy Lust and the experience, expertise and problem-solving skills she will add to the District 87 School Board.

Cory Tello. Bloomington