Is there anything more worthless in the whole world than the loud noise coming from loud mufflers on motorcycles, cars and trucks? Think of the most obnoxious thing. Can you think of anything more worthless that loud mufflers?

Even mosquitos have value. Mosquitos help pollinate flowers and are a food source for birds and fish. Spiders and snakes have value too. But loud noise from mufflers is nothing but noise pollution. And noise pollution has big consequences.

When did you loud mufflers decide to wake up the sleep deprived colic child with your blaring motors? When did you decide, blasting by the cemetery, to disturb the funeral prayers and the silence as "Taps" is being played? When did you decide to wake a suffering cancer patient whose only pain relief is sleep? When did you decide to continuously shatter the conversations and solace of neighbors among whom you live? When did you make those other noise decisions like them?

Noise raises stress, insomnia, blood pressure, etc. Such noise disturbs the community’s peace, shatters the silence of the community, disturbs church services, and outdoor events.

A quiet house is our refuge, where we hear the sound of the turtle dove, the wind, rain drops on the windows and roof. “Silence is the think tank of the soul.”

But wait, there must be positive reasons for you to want these loud muffler noises. Let me think. Ah. Wait a minute. I’m thinking. Hang on. I’m trying hard to think of just one good reason. Hey, it doesn’t even have to be a good reason.

Sorry, but I can’t think of one reason for the loud, disturbing muffler noises. Can you? Maybe I need to sleep on it. I hope nothing wakes me up — disturbs the silence of my slumber.

Dennis Kirby, Bloomington