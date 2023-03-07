This letter is to urge you to vote for Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith, and Andy Byers for Normal Town Council, also known as the Trustees. I have followed the council meetings and appreciate the way Kathleen and Karyn are informed about the issues. Andy's service on the Normal Planning Commission has given him a broad appreciation of the way the Town is developing. They each work to get input from the involved parts of the community before their meetings.
It takes skill and knowledge gained by attending numerous events all across the community where critical issues are discussed, decisions are made, and achievements are shared. Join me in voting for the top three names on the Town of Normal ballot on April 4 or earlier.
Janet Gremer, Normal