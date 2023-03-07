This letter is to urge you to vote for Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith, and Andy Byers for Normal Town Council, also known as the Trustees. I have followed the council meetings and appreciate the way Kathleen and Karyn are informed about the issues. Andy's service on the Normal Planning Commission has given him a broad appreciation of the way the Town is developing. They each work to get input from the involved parts of the community before their meetings.