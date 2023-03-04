Please join me in voting for Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith and Andy Byars for Normal Town Council.

Lorenz is a two-term incumbent with a strong record of doing her homework and successfully collaborating with her colleagues. She is an unabashed cheerleader for the Town of Normal. Smith has completed one term; she is an advocate for sometimes overlooked segments of our population, and has gained the respect of her fellow trustees.

Smith is not afraid to question staff, but does it in a respectful way. Byars will bring his experience on the planning commission and the energy and enthusiasm of a new generation of civic leadership. He brings a positive vision for the future of our community.

The other council candidates’ campaign platforms seem to be negative; the current incumbent has repeatedly failed to collaborate or build consensus with other council members. His fellow challengers would do the same.

The April 4 municipal election is non-partisan. Our choices for Normal Town Council are not between Republicans or Democrats. You can vote for the party of “yes” and support candidates who demonstrate positivity and collaboration, or you can vote for the party of “no,” whose candidates are all about negativity and divisive behavior.

Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith and Andy Byars are the clear choices for Normal Town Council.

Terry Lindberg, Normal